HUMMELS WHARF — National Beef has partnered with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way to provide $100,000 in grant funds to local nonprofit agencies and school districts.
These funds will go toward community COVID-19 response efforts to support basic needs, childcare, access to technology and out-of-school enrichment programs. The funds to schools will be directed toward WiFi-enabled hot spots.
Organizations to receive funds from National Beef include the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, the Middlecreek Area Community Center, Concerned Citizens for Childcare, Summit Early Learning, The REC in Selinsgrove, TIME for Teens and the Donald Heiter Community Center. Additionally, school districts to receive this funding include Midd-West, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, Milton and SUN Area Technical Institute.
