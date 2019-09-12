New grief camp for teens

MIFFLINBURG — Camp Koala, founded in 2008 by Mifflinburg Area High School 1989 graduate Lisa Streett-Liebetrau, is starting a new camp for teens who have experienced a death.
Streett-Liebetrau founded the nonprofit in 2008, in memory of her sisters Shelly (12) and Heather (9), who died in a car accident on Mother’s Day in 1989. This new camp for grieving teens will be offered Oct. 6 in Mifflinburg, in addition to the May camp.
Camp Koala offers four grief support camps for children ages 7-12 who have experienced the death of a parent, primary caregiver or sibling. Additionally, Camp Koala hosts six grief support groups for children, locally at Evangelical Hospice and Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. The Danville group starts on Oct. 1 and runs through Nov. 5.
“This very special camp has been a goal of mine for a long time, because I was a teen when my sisters died. I wish I’d had this type of support after our loss, and I often hear the same sentiment from other adults who had experienced a death as a child,” said Streett-Liebetrau.
Camp Koala’s mission is to provide grieving children with the tools and resources to manage their grief in a healthy way and to offer companionship in a supportive environment. Their approach is companioning the bereaved, and facilitating peer support, along with therapeutic arts.
Camper applications www.campkoala.org/supportgroups are now being accepted and space is limited. Camp Koala is a 501c3 nonprofit public charity; all donations are tax-deductible.
