Taking steps to protect from coronavirus

WATSONTOWN — The yellow caution tape which has been placed around the outer perimeter of the Watsontown Memorial Park is symbolic of the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the Central Susquehanna Valley.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said the caution tape marking the park's closure for most activities was put in place on Wednesday by the Department of Public Works.
"We talked about (closing the park) starting last week," Jarrett said. "The main point was to keep the kids safe... I've been told there were kids on the swings, kids on the basketball courts.
"We have no way to disinfect that play equipment."
Jarrett said the park has been taped off in order to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus through use of the play equipment. In addition, he said individuals should not be holding picnics or other gatherings in the park.
"People are welcome to use the park for exercise, as long as they maintain social distancing," Jarrett said. "This (closure) is meant for the kids on the swings, on the jungle gym equipment."
He said the Watsontown Police Department will be regularly patrolling the area of the park.
"The chief and I talked about doing this," Jarrett said. "The police are on board with this."
The borough's walking track, located along Route 405 at the southern end of the borough, is still open for public use. Jarrett said anyone using the track should practice social distancing.
Watsontown Borough Council will be holding a brief meeting at 12:15 p.m. Friday to ratify a Declaration of Emergency.
Upon recommendation of the Northumberland County Emergency Management Agency, Jarrett said Mayor Russ McClintock signed the declaration on Monday.
According to Jarrett, the declaration must be ratified by council within seven days in order for it to continue to be valid.
Jarrett said municipalities are recommended to have the declaration in place in order to be eligible for future funds which could be offered to offset expenses municipalities incur due to the pandemic.
"At this point, I don't know what those expenses could be," Jarrett said.
The borough building's lobby has been closed. The office will be staffed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Anyone with a payment to drop off to the borough can do so by placing it in a drop box at the front of the building, or by sending the payments via U.S. mail.
Watsontown Borough tax collector Norman Eisley is currently only accepting payments through the mail. Those payments can be sent to P.O. Box 32, Watsontown, PA 17777.
