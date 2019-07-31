Fire claims life of 23-year-old Shamokin woman

SHAMOKIN — A five-alarm fire Tuesday morning in the first block of North Franklin Street claimed the life of a young woman, injured her boyfriend, left multiple people homeless and damaged nine properties.
The blaze broke out at 5:45 a.m., claiming the life of Brea Scandle, 23, of 16 N. Franklin St., due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Scandle’s identity was confirmed Tuesday night by Northumberland County Coroner James F. Kelley.
Scandle, a daughter of Shamokin Treasurer and Tax Collector Brenda Scandle and Bob Scandle, was pronounced dead at the scene by Northumberland County Chief Deputy Coroner James Gotlob, who arrived at the scene about 7 a.m.
Scandle’s live-in boyfriend, Jarred Cortlessa, reportedly suffered smoke inhalation in the fire and was transported by AREA Services ambulance to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, where he underwent emergency room treatment before being released.
The couple just recently moved into the home, according to neighbors.
Two cats in 14 N. Franklin St. and a dog at 16 N. Franklin St. also perished in the blaze.
The fire spread quickly to adjacent row homes along the narrow one-way street.
Shamokin Fire Investigator and Patrolman Raymond Siko II, who inspected the scene with state police fire marshals Cpl. Nicholas Lafrado and Tyler Watson and they’re confident they’ve identified the cause, nature and origin of the fire, but are not releasing that information at this point of the ongoing investigation.
The fire destroyed 14, 16, and 18 N. Franklin St. and caused damage to properties at 10, 12, 20, 22, 24 and 26 N. Franklin St.
In addition to Cortlessa, left homeless were Barry and Denise Getchey, of 14 N. Franklin St.; Victor Rutkowski, of 18 N. Franklin St.; Kayla Schell, of 12 N. Franklin St., and Michelle Dormer, of 10 N. Franklin St.
Siko said Ken Bogutski resides at 26 N. Franklin St., which sustained smoke damage.
Properties at 20, 22 and 24 N. Franklin St. are vacant.
Heavy smoke and flames greeted firefighters as they arrived on scene and began attacking the blaze from aerial trucks and the ground. As city and Coal Township firefighters feverishly attempted to extinguish the blaze by cutting holes in the rooftops for ventilation, smoke continued to pour out of the eaves. Flames later could be seen coming from the roofs and porches of some of the houses.
A siren was activated at 6:41 a.m. to alert firefighters to exit the buildings as fire conditions worsened inside.
The fire, which attracted a large crowd, stunned neighbors as news of Scandle’s death quickly spread.
“It’s heartbreaking,” commented Rutkowski, who has lived at 18 N. Franklin St. for 15 years.
Rutkowski said he was sleeping when the fire broke out. He said Amanda Wheary, a firefighter with Friendship Fire Co., which is located about two blocks away on Rock Street, woke him up and rescued him from any harm.
Shamokin Mayor John Brown, an active firefighter, added, “Any time a fire hits the city, it’s bad. But when there is a death involved, it’s really tragic. I’m at a loss for words right now knowing who the victim was.”
Shamokin Councilman Scott Roughton, director of public safety, interim code enforcement officer and firefighter, said, “The conditions were very bad inside 16 and 14 N. Franklin St. I could see heavy smoke from my home on Bunker Hill when I heard the call and I knew it was bad. The fire had a good start. I want to thank all city firefighters and rescue personnel and the multiple mutual aid units who assisted at the fire.”
Brenda and Bob Scandle, who frantically arrived on scene about 6:30 a.m., became very distraught and emotional upon learning of their daughter’s death before quickly being consoled by fire chiefs, police, friends and family members.
Although deeply saddened by the loss of their neighbor and their homes, other fire victims were grateful they were able to escape unharmed.
Bill Dudeck, of Shamokin, who owns 8 N. Franklin St., praised all the firefighters from the different communities for responding to the blaze.
The fire was declared under control at 8:40 a.m. Firefighters remained at the scene until the afternoon as family members and friends of the fire victims secured the fire-ravaged homes.
Siko said he didn’t know if the owners and occupants of the properties were insured. He also wasn’t sure how many of the residents were home when the fire started.
PPL employees were summoned to cut power to the damaged properties.
In addition to Franklin Street, Chestnut and Race streets, which surround the fire scene, were blocked off to traffic for several hours by fire police.
Directing firefighting efforts at the scene were fire chief Bruce Rogers, assistant chief Steve Jeffery, deputy chief Ken Pilkus and battalion chief Lester Yohe.
Siko, Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias III, who helped battle the blaze as a firefighter, and Cpl. Bryan Primerano also assisted.
In addition to Shamokin and Coal Township fire and rescue units, firefighters and emergency personnel from Kulpmont, Mount Carmel, Mount Carmel Township, Elysburg, Sunbury, and Schuylkill, Snyder and Columbia counties responded to the fire.
Staff from the American Red Cross assisted in helping the homeless secure shelter if needed. Some of the fire victims found shelter with family members or friends.
A special city council meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday night was canceled out of respect for Brenda Scandle and her family.
