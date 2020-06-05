Bucknell University
LEWISBURG — Five Bucknell employees and an employee team were recently honored with awards that recognize faculty and staff who go above and beyond in their commitment to the success of the University and its students.
The Walter C. Geiger Memorial Award is named in honor of the late director of the Bucknell physical plant. This award recognizes administrative staff who demonstrate sustained excellence and embrace Bucknell’s core competencies. The recipients of the 2020 Geiger Award are: Trace Coats, assistant director of technical operations, Office of Global and Off-Campus Education; and Kristin Stetler, executive director, Center for Alumni and Family Engagement.
Coats led the effort to arrange for the safe return of nearly 200 students and secure the completion of their academic programs, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stetler’s team experienced a number of changes when the Division of University Advancement reorganized. During this transition, she continued to build the confidence and independent capabilities of others, challenging and supporting staff members while enabling them to grow. Stetler also serves as chair of the University Staff Forum, where her leadership has helped to ensure a steady flow of vital programming and information for employees.
The John F. Zeller Memorial Award for Support Staff Excellence honors the late John Zeller, vice president for business and fiscal affairs and general counsel emeritus. The three recipients of the 2020 Zeller Award are: Linwood Hill, painter II, Facilities; Miriah Royal, office coordinator, Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and Carl Troup, locksmith supervisor, Facilities.
A 38-year veteran of Bucknell, Hill is a positive, energetic employee who uplifts those around him. As a longtime member of the Facilities Safety Committee, he is known as a forward thinker who contributes ideas, volunteers to solve problems, and enhances working and living conditions on campus.
Royal is the front-line staff member for a number of Bucknell’s diversity offices, where she meetings the needs of various communities while putting students first.
Troup, a Bucknell employee for 39 years, assists wherever he can be of service to others and provides a friendly welcome to those new to campus. He steps up to take the lead on new initiatives or projects, taking care to prioritize the safety and welfare of faculty, students and staff.
The Maxwell Award acknowledges, rewards and celebrates the exceptional collaborative efforts of cross-functional groups, project teams and task forces that make outstanding contributions to the Bucknell community. The award is for faculty and staff and is named in memory of the late Vice President for Administration Barry R. Maxwell. This year’s recipient is the Library and Information Technology and Engineering Computing Support Team.
The team's collaborative response to the COVID-19 crisis and the abrupt switch to remote instruction was described as nothing less than “heroic” by faculty members, who cited their speed, helpful guidance, clear communication, unfailing patience and good humor in extraordinarily demanding circumstances. The two groups’ combined effort and dedication ensured that Bucknell students continued to receive an uninterrupted education following their March departure from campus.
All award winners will be honored at a reception when the university returns to on-campus operations.
