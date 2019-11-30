MUNCY — The Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health (PORH) recently recognized Andrea Reed, director of nursing, UPMC Susquehanna Muncy, with the 2019 Rural Health Hero of the Year Award.
The award was presented during Pennsylvania Rural Health Week, Nov. 18-22, by Lisa Davis, director of Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health and outreach associate professor of health policy and administration at Penn State University.
The PORH Rural Health Hero of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding leader in the area of rural health who demonstrates a personal and professional commitment to the rural health needs of a community, works with relevant organizations and resources to develop or expand a program that addresses a rural health issue, and goes above and beyond the call of duty. Reed was nominated by Matt McLaughlin, president, UPMC Susquehanna Muncy.
“Since taking on her role as the director of nursing last year, Andrea has led multiple initiatives to improve hospital operations,” said McLaughlin. “Her efforts are evident in the results of our inpatient Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) scores which improved by 33 percentile points from her date of hire. Additionally, she’s made significant impact in patient safety and quality by leading teams committed to reducing fall, infection, and readmission rates. I couldn’t be more impressed with how quickly she hit the ground running and how impressive her outcomes have been in her new role. It’s an honor to see her receive this recognition.”
The Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health was established in 1991 to enhance the health status of rural Pennsylvanians and strengthen the delivery and quality of care in the communities in which they live.
To learn more about the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health, visit porh.psu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.