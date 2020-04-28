Penn State Extension cancels nonessential events
UNIVERSITY PARK — In-person, nonessential events and programs sponsored by Penn State Extension, through at least June 19, have been cancelled, postponed or moved to a virtual format due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
The move is in accordance with recent university announcements that summer camps and other nonessential public events on all Penn State campuses also are cancelled, postponed or moved online through June 19.
Those who registered for extension events that have been cancelled will receive a cancellation notice and, if a registration fee was paid, a refund.
These cancellations also affect Pennsylvania 4-H activities, noted Joshua Rice, Penn State Extension assistant director for 4-H youth development programs. 4-H summer camps scheduled through at least June 19 will not be held, and 4-H youth participating in animal science projects may not represent 4-H in livestock shows or sales at any county fairs held through June 19.
"Pennsylvania 4-H is working on developing opportunities and resources for 4-H members to be able to showcase their animal science projects," Rice said. "We know that 4-H members have put a lot of hard work and dedication into these projects, and we want to ensure that they have an opportunity to showcase that hard work."
In addition, he said, Penn State Extension is developing webinars and other resources to address how 4-H members can market their animals privately in the event that a livestock sale associated with a county fair is not an option this year.
Pennsylvania 4-H previously had announced that all in-person activities, events and club meetings are suspended until further notice. Until normal activities resume, virtual club meetings can be held online, and 4-H is offering a series of activities that youth — whether 4-H members or not — can do at home with their families.
Although Penn State Extension county offices currently are closed, county-based extension educators are still working and can be reached by email or phone to address specific questions and issues. A staff directory can be found on each county extension office webpage.
