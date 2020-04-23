HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that there are 1,369 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 37,053.
Locally, few additional cases were reported. Columbia County is up to 245 positives, Lycoming 44, Northumberland 82, Montour 47, Snyder 31 and Union 30.
There are 142,061 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, the department noted. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,679 resident cases of COVID-19, and 673 cases among employees, for a total of 6,352 at 408 distinct facilities in 39 counties. Out of total deaths, 849 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Locally, a positive case has been reported in a facility in Northumberland County, though no further information has been released. Two facilities in Lycoming County have three positive cases, one resident and two employees, it was noted.
