SHAMOKIN DAM — Stakeholders in local communities gathered Thursday to talk about the challenges they face, swap ideas and help coordinate a variety of efforts.
The Community Connections Luncheon presented by the Community Prosperity Alliance (CPA) was presented by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Chamber members and guests were brought up to speed about revitalization efforts.
Steve Hoke of McClure, chair of the CPA committee, called the well-attended event a success. Meeting in person, he observed, was a plus.
“It is really important to be able to network face to face,” he said. “In this digital age where everybody is relying on Facebook and the web and everything, you don’t have a personal interaction. Sometimes you don’t get the passion behind the projects we are doing by just reading it on a screen. You get it by talking to people and getting their passion and excitement for things.”
Hoke, also chair of McClure Revitalization Committee, said great events were planned for his community. They included the Bacon Fest (Saturday, April 18), the Pot Pie Festival on Mother’s Day weekend and the annual Bean Soup Fair in the second week of September.
Keynote speakers were asked to give an “elevator pitch” about their towns or committees and include the challenges and successes they’ve dealt with.
Samantha Pearson, on behalf of Lewisburg Neighborhoods, cited flood threats and weak ties to neighboring communities as liabilities. But she noted her group’s success in addressing transportation issues, river cleanup and conservation work.
Representatives from Danville, Selinsgrove, Milton, Shamokin, Watsontown, Mifflinburg, Sunbury and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership were also scheduled to speak.
Guests received copies of Local Gems, Regional Riches, a Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce showcase, designed printed and published by The Standard-Journal.
