MIDDLEBURG — Preliminary arraignment on first degree murder and other charges was via video on Wednesday for Christopher T. Fernanders.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said in a statement that Fernanders remained hospitalized and would not be entitled to bail. There was also no transfer scheduled to the county jail due to his injuries.
Fernanders was wounded by an armed citizen after allegedly shooting and killing Heather S. Campbell of Trevorton and Matthew Bowersox of Mifflinburg. The incident was first reported to state police at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Buffalo Wild Wings, Hummels Wharf.
Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos, was charged with two counts of first degree murder, three firearm-related felonies and misdemeanors including contempt for violation of order or agreement.
The statement issued by Piecuch added that patron Troy Sprenkle, 49, would not be charged after exiting the restaurant and disabling Fernanders by firing three or four shots from a weapon of his own.
"Sprenkle was legally armed," the statement continued. "And under the circumstances he was legally justified in using deadly force. I am thankful he was able to prevent further bloodshed."
The Piechuch statement also expressed gratitude for bystanders who assisted the victims and condolences to the families and friends of Campbell and Bowersox.
Fernanders allegedly violated a Protection From Abuse order filed on behalf of Campbell. Charges filed in Northumberland County on June 22 included misdemeanor terroristic threats and summary harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.