Susquehanna seniors earn Fulbright Awards
SELINSGROVE — Two Susquehanna University seniors have been awarded the Fulbright U.S. English Teaching Assistant award for the 2020-2021 academic year, from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.
Brian Herrmann, a German studies major from Hatboro, and Erin Wetmore, a German studies and strategic communications double-major from Bethlehem, will work in Germany’s schools teaching English language and American studies.
Herrmann and Wetmore hope to use their Fulbright experience as a stepping stone toward their future careers — for Wetmore, something that includes German language, and for Herrmann, academia or in foreign relations.
The English Teaching Assistant (ETA) Programs place Fulbright recipients in classrooms abroad to provide assistance to local English teachers. ETAs help teach English language while serving as cultural ambassadors for the U.S.
Applicants for ETA Programs can apply to only one country.
Lyco professor lands research grant
WILLIAMSPORT — The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a senior research grant for $237,925 to Jessica Munson, Ph.D., Lycoming College assistant professor of archaeology and anthropology.
It will allow Munson to continue work on her study, “Long-Term Impacts of Institutionalized Inequality on Household Wealth and Well-Being.” The NSF grant will provide the means for Munson and her team of international researchers and students to conduct a large-scale excavation project at the ancient Maya site of Altar de Sacrificios, a site located in the southern Maya lowlands of Guatemala.
“Inequality is an intrinsic element of large-scale human societies, and this grant from the NSF is enabling us to better understand how disparities in wealth and power differentially impacted the human condition in the past — an area that has not been well studied until now,” said Munson. “With its long-term perspective, archaeology is poised to make significant contributions to examining the impacts of permanent institutionalized inequality on the everyday lives of past people.”
Munson explained that studying the distribution of wealth and well-being in ancient societies requires a dataset that is representative of the range of socioeconomic differences that were present in the past. Combining new archaeological investigations with analyses of legacy data, Munson and her team will collect and analyze a large sample of household archaeological data spanning the Middle Preclassic to Terminal Classic time periods (950 BCE-950 CE) at Altar de Sacrificios.
The planned excavations will sample from 40 to 50 households identified in recent settlement surveys conducted by the Proyecto Arqueológico Altar de Sacrificios, collect data from burials, domestic artifacts, and residential architecture to generate multiple quality of life indices. Studying the changes and disparities in household wealth, social well-being and health will produce a detailed understanding of the impacts of increasing political power on socioeconomic disparities over the span of about 2000 years of Maya prehistory.
The data generated from this project will facilitate a framework and methodology to analyze multiple kinds of household inequality and provide an important dataset for future comparative studies. Understanding how ancient societies responded and adapted to political instability and socioeconomic differences in the past can provide lessons as societies confront similar challenges today. This research is also designed to improve quality of life concerns for local communities near the field site and project laboratory.
The study will provide Lycoming students with opportunities to become involved in all phases of research, including excavations and artifact analyses conducted in the project laboratory located in Guatemala over a three-year period.
Munson is principal investigator of the Altar de Sacrificios archaeological project, which has also received funding from the Archaeological Institute of America, the Rust Family Foundation, and the Wenner-Gren Foundation.
Susquehanna professor earns Fulbright Award
SELINSGROVE — Glen Retief, associate professor and co-chair of the Department of English and Creative Writing at Susquehanna University, has been awarded a Fulbright Scholar award to help develop a college bridging program in Mamelodi, South Africa.
Offered by the University of Pretoria, this program aims to leverage creative writing to build self-confidence and reading/study habits among educationally disadvantaged adults. As part of this award, Retief will also publish research on how creative writing teaching can more generally serve educational development.
Retief grew up in a South African game park during the apartheid era but emigrated to the U.S. in 1994. His memoir, “The Jack Bank,” won a Lambda Literary Award and was selected as a Book of 2011 by the Africa Book Club.
Retief mostly teaches creative nonfiction classes at Susquehanna. He is also the program director for the Global Opportunities program Travel Writing in South Africa, which takes students to Retief’s native South Africa to visit a rural, Xhosa seaside village and a Cape Town Muslim community, to turn their experiences into travel essays.
Retief earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Cape Town, his master’s in fine arts from the University of Miami and his doctorate from Florida State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.