INDIANTOWN — Wreaths Across America’s (WAA) Mobile Education Exhibit will visit Indiantown for two separate events.
On Saturday, July 11, the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery (IGNC), Friends of WAA, will be hosting the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit at Cabela’s located at 100 Cabela Drive, Hamburg.
Then, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday July, 12, the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery (IGNC), Friends of WAA, will be hosting the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit at Mission BBQ located at 1775 Papermill Road Wyomissing (https://mission-bbq.com/).
These events are open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with the CDC’s recommendation for large gatherings stemming from concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal of the WAA Education Exhibit is to bring local communities and our military together with education, stories, and interactive connections.
The mobile Education Exhibit will help to teach not only the next generation but all community members and visitors about the services and sacrifices of our nation’s military. All veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community are invited and encouraged to speak with Wreaths Across America volunteers to learn more about the organization’s mission — Remember, Honor, Teach.
In addition to this effort, Wreaths Across America will also be hosting a live virtual concert to raise awareness and create unity starting at 7 p.m. July 19. This virtual concert will be hosted on the Wreaths Across America Facebook homepage at https://www.facebook.com/WAAHQ/.
