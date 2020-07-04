POTTS GROVE — A Vietnam veteran from Florida is hoping to connect with individuals who can trace their lineage to a Revolutionary War colonel who was born on what's now Independence Day, and is buried in a Potts Grove cemetery.
Jerry Murray, who lives in Sebring, Fla., said his fourth-great-grandfather, Col. James Murray, is buried in Chillisquaque Cemetery.
Jerry Murray said Col. Murray was born July 4, 1736, in Pennsylvania.
"He was the first Murray to be born in the United States, from my family," Jerry said. "He was a colonel in the Revolutionary War... He served with Col. Potter's Pennsylvania Regiment, which was the second battalion of the Northumberland County Militia."
According to Jerry, Col. Murray's father, James Murray Sr., immigrated to the United States from Ireland.
"When the (Revolutionary) war was over, (Col. Murray) went back to farming, in (the Potts Grove area)," Jerry recounted. "There was him and three brothers."
According to the website www.findagrave.com, Col. Murray owned most of the land north of Potts Grove, including the village's current site.
He died April 1, 1816. However, the website notes that his tombstone states he died in 1817.
The website also states that Col. Murray's battalion joined with Gen. George Washington's Army on Nov. 11, 1777, serving in campaigns in Philadelphia and New Jersey.
Jerry is originally from northwest Illinois, but now lives in Florida since his retirement. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam during the war.
He has been interested in researching his family history, and has traced his roots to the 1300s.
"This Col. Murray, he had a son, his son was John Murray," Jerry said, noting that John had a son who lived in the Maryland area.
He hopes to be able to refurbish Col. Murray's grave during a planned visit to Pennsylvania later this summer.
"There's material or things that you can buy, to put on the headstone and clean it up," Jerry said. "The headstone is probably leaning at a 30-degree angle. We want to put a base on it and reset it."
He is looking to connect with anyone who also traces their roots to Col. Murray.
Jerry Murray can be contacted by calling 863-402-0466 or by emailing hdroadking46@hotmail.com.
