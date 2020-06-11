WATSONTOWN — In March, executives from Moran Logistics visited the Warrior Run Area Fire Department to take an up-close look at a Ferno INX stretcher.
While visiting the fire department, Moran representatives formally presented a $35,000 check, in order for the department to purchase one of the state-of-the-art stretchers. On Wednesday, an ambulance was parked in front of the Moran headquarters in Watsontown, with paramedics unloading a Ferno INX stretcher from the vehicle.
The visit to Moran Logistics provided company President and CEO John Moran Jr. and Operation Manager Johnny Moran the opportunity to take an up-close look at the purchase their donation made possible.
Spurge Moore, the fire department’s EMS captain, said the new stretcher has been in use for about one month.
“You have to have the right tools to do the job,” Moore said, while speaking to the Morans. “It is well built. It made our job easier.”
In March, Moore said the stretchers being used by the department were 10 to 12 years old.
He also explained that the department operates three ambulances out of its Watsontown headquarters. It also co-owns an ambulance with the Milton Fire Department that serves as a transport vehicle for Evangelical Community Hospital.
The stretcher purchased through the donation replaced one which was in used in one of the ambulance’s operated by the department.
In addition, Moore said the department has ordered a $238,000 ambulance which will also be equipped with a Ferno INX.
Moore said on Wednesday the delivery of the new ambulance has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is expected to arrive in September.
He said the total purchase price for the new stretcher was $37,000, with the purchase also being funded by donations from other local businesses.
Moore praised Moran Logistics for its $35,000 contribution.
“If we wouldn’t have got it, we would’ve never been able to (purchase) this,” he said.
In March, it was noted that the new stretcher can carry a weight load of up to 1,000 pounds. Due to the technology incorporated in it, Moore said it can easily be maneuvered through a home or when responding to an incident such as a motor vehicle crash.
Johnny Moran said it’s important for the logistics company to support the community as it has a large footprint in Watsontown and surrounding areas.
According to Moran, the company operates more than 1.5 million square feet of warehousing pace in Watsontown.
He noted that the coronavirus pandemic has not slowed the company down. A 420,000-square-foot addition onto a new 260,000-square-foot warehouse near the Watsontown Borough line is expected to be complete in August.
Including its facilities in Watsontown, Moran said the company operates 5 million square feet of warehousing space in nine locations. Work on a 10th location, at the former Target property in Gregg Township, Union County, will soon begin.
