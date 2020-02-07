Saturday, Feb. 8
• Artisan Winter Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market St., Lewisburg. Handmade goods from artists and crafters offered during Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival.
• Union County Democratic Committee petition signing, 10 a.m. to noon, Carriage Corner Restaurant, 257 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, and from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
• STEM@LCM with Bucknell, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. For children ages 6 and up. ($)
• Art Lab: Stitched Felt Hearts, 11 a.m. to noon, The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Fall In Love With Your Heart, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., UPMC Health Plan Connect Center, 1925 E. Third St., Williamsport. Blood pressure, BMI and biometric finger stick screenings.
• National Cherry Month, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Mostly Mutts meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pet Value, Plaza 15 Shopping Center, Lewisburg. 570-988-6483 or www.mostlymutsonline.com.
• Valentine craft event, 2 to 3 p.m., Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall, Third and Church streets, Washingtonville.
• Merrill Linn Conservancy cross country ski and snowshoe event, 4 p.m., 2640 Red Ridge Road, Mifflinburg. 570-524-8666 or linn@ptd.net. (R)
• 3D Printing and Pens, 5 to 6 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• BVRA Gala ‘Flannel and Frost,’ 6 to 10 p.m., Ard’s Farm at the Cellars at BrookPark, 50 BrookPark Circle, Lewisburg. www.bvrec.org, 570-524-4774.
• Contra dance, 7 to 10 p.m., Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg. 570-524-2104. ($)
Sunday, Feb. 9
• Union County Democratic Committee petition signing event, 1 to 5 p.m., Giant Grocery Store Community Room, 224 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Susquehanna Valley Spinners and Weaver’s Guild meeting, 1:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 361 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
• Strawberry Ridge Bluegrass Band concert, 2 to 3 p.m., Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall, Washingtonville. A history circle will follow from 3 to 4 p.m.
• Team Cambodia Chili Cook Off 2020, 4 to 7 p.m., Milton Area High School Gym, 700 Mahoning St., Milton. 570-419-2739. ($)
• Hollywood’s Big Night Out: Red Carpet Party, 6:30 p.m., Campus Theatre, Market Street, Lewisburg. https://redcarpetparty.eventbrite.com. ($)
Monday, Feb. 10
• Lewisburg Garden Club meeting, noon, St. John’s United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. At 1 p.m., Kay Cramer will present “Welcome Birds to Your Backyard.”
• Senior Strong, 12:30 p.m., Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg. Ann Dzwonchyk will teach hands-only CPR.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• Heart Healthy Expo, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St., Williamsport.
• Free bone density screen, 9 to 11 a.m., Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs.
• Union County Democratic Committee petition signing event, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
• Homeschool Hangouts, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
Thursday, Feb. 13
• Free Heart Screening, 7 to 10 a.m., Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg. Includes lipid panel, blood pressure, body composition, cardiac and stroke risk assessments and blood oxygen saturations. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Estate planning seminar, 2 p.m., The Village Common, Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. Presented by Attorney Matthew J. Parker. 570-523-4285.
Friday, Feb. 14
• Filled pork chop dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton. ($) Includes beverage and dessert. Call 570-742-4481 for take-outs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.