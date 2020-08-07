MILTON — The Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center now has 24 cases of COVID-19 among its residents, according to an announcement on the facility’s website.
A message on the nursing center’s website by Administrator Gary Plasschaert said 24 cumulative residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 83 test results pending. The facility has a total occupancy capacity of 138.
“Our prevention steps included creating a separate area dedicated to COVID-19 recovery to best accommodate residents in the facility that require care during this time,” Plasschaert wrote. “As our testing increases, we will be moving residents as required, temporarily, into a designated recovery area and once medically cleared they will be able to return to one of the other units.”
He added that residents who test positive or are suspected of having the virus are quarantined from other residents.
“We are diligently following infection control guidance from the CDC and state authorities, are being vigilant with PPE usage and we continuously encourage safe social distancing,” Plasschaert said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health first reported on Tuesday, Aug. 4, that the nursing center had six cases of COVID-19 among residents.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the county is continuing to monitor the situation.
“They’ve asked for some supplies, which we are trying to get together and send out,” Schiccatano said, adding that supplies consist of personal protective equipment and related gear.
“It’s a private entity,” Schiccatano said, of the nursing facility. “We are doing what we can, working with the state to give any help they might need from us.”
The Department of Health on Friday, Aug. 8, reported 56 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northumberland, Union and Lycoming counties.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 21 in Northumberland County, according to the health department.
Confirmed cases increased by 20 in Union County, where a surge has been reported at the USP-Lewisburg prison facility. Lycoming County saw its confirmed cases increase by 15. No increases were reported in Montour, Snyder or Columbia counties.
No new local deaths were reported in the six-county area.
Statewide, the case count rose by 758. Cases of COVID-19 statewide since March have risen to 117,279, according to state data.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 410 cases (12 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 341 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 443 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 202 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 88 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 84 cases (2 deaths)
