LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners opened a discussion of enhanced aerial imaging software at their Tuesday work session.
The software enhances geographic information system (GIS) images to where a county assessor's office could take routine measurements remotely. The product, offered by Eagle View, was quoted as $66,667 for the first year for Union County.
"Let's say (assessors) are going to go and look at parcels all day, they might only be able to get to 10 or 12 parcels in a day," Skip Lichtenstein, Eagle View district manager told commissioners. "Having this imagery allows them to do their job remotely regardless of the COVID-19 situation or not. They might be able to look at 50 or 60 parcels per day."
Information could also be shared with municipalities and agencies such as Central Susquehanna Regional 911. Fire companies and other services could also find it helpful.
Commissioner Stacy Richards noted that Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act could be used, but only if data is delivered no late than Dec. 30.
"What we would be hoping to is to start capturing imagery starting in most likely in October," Lichtenstein replied. "Then I would assume we would conclude our flight sometime later in October or early November. Then we would process the imagery and you would have it up on our web-based sever by Dec. 30."
Lichtenstein conceded it was a tight timeline, but did not foresee delivery issues if an agreement could be reached in a couple of weeks. Commissioners decided further discussion would be needed.
