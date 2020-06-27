HARRISBURG — Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 99 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 159th graduating cadet class.

In accordance with statewide measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony was closed to the public. Friends and family were afforded the opportunity to view the event via live streams on the Academy Facebook page, YouTube Live, and PAcast.

Four cadets received special awards and recognition:

• The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Nicholas A. Sully.

• The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Nicholas A. Sully.

• The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Nicholas A. Sully.

• The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Nicholas P. Gustaitis.

• The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Adam M. Romig.

• The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Joseph W. Yarzab.

Troopers added to local Troop F include:

• Troop F, Coudersport:, Matthew J. Baux, Nicklas D. Coulston, Jacklyn Y. Navarro

Thomas S. Renwick, Robert M. Scatena Jr.

• Troop F, Emporium: Micheal D. Eller, Hunter M. Hall, Daniel Kopec.

• Troop F, Lamar: Brian A. Kitko.

• Troop F, Mansfield: Nicholas Sully, Kevin D. Wesolowski.

• Troop F, Montoursville: Matthew S. Chamberlain, Jacob E. Hook.