HARRISBURG — Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 99 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 159th graduating cadet class.
In accordance with statewide measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony was closed to the public. Friends and family were afforded the opportunity to view the event via live streams on the Academy Facebook page, YouTube Live, and PAcast.
Four cadets received special awards and recognition:
• The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Nicholas A. Sully.
• The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Nicholas A. Sully.
• The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Nicholas A. Sully.
• The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Nicholas P. Gustaitis.
• The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Adam M. Romig.
• The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Joseph W. Yarzab.
Troopers added to local Troop F include:
• Troop F, Coudersport:, Matthew J. Baux, Nicklas D. Coulston, Jacklyn Y. Navarro
Thomas S. Renwick, Robert M. Scatena Jr.
• Troop F, Emporium: Micheal D. Eller, Hunter M. Hall, Daniel Kopec.
• Troop F, Lamar: Brian A. Kitko.
• Troop F, Mansfield: Nicholas Sully, Kevin D. Wesolowski.
• Troop F, Montoursville: Matthew S. Chamberlain, Jacob E. Hook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Suspect arrested in 2013 picnic shooting that killed child
- Alabama officer fired over post of protester in rifle scope
- NWSL players kneel during the national anthem
- As cases surge in US, rural areas seeing increases as well
- Thousands gather in Denver to protest Elijah McClain's death
- Opposition wins historic rerun of Malawi's presidential vote
- Mississippi takes step toward dropping rebel image from flag
- Williams' stoppage time goal lifts Courage over Thorns 2-1
Most Popular
Articles
- State police: 'Significant advances' made in 1986 disappearance of New Columbia boy
- Mother bear, cubs, spotted at Montour Preserve
- Warrior Run administrators receive raises
- Pa. House passes bill to exempt guns from restrictions imposed during emergency declarations
- Milton man charged in Ocean City shooting
- 1 killed in truck crash along Route 235, Snyder County
- Initial Edkin search lasted less than 10 days
- Powell retiring from postal service
- Margie K. Pahl
- TIME to grill and chill
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.