TURBOTVILLE - State Police at Milton filed charges Sunday against a man following an altercation that led to another man being shot off an interstate in Northumberland County.
Troopers said the incident took place at 1 a.m. Sunday along the westbound off-ramp of I-180 at Route 54 in Delaware Township.
Zachary Taylor Johns, 30, and Steven Nelson Burns, 57, allegedly engaged in an argument before the vehicle they were in came to a stop. The two then got out of the vehicle. Johns allegedly fired a "warning shot," then fired a shot and struck Burns in the abdomen, police reported. Two shots were reportedly fired.
The firearm was registered to, and owned by, Johns, troopers noted.
Johns was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person and jailed in Northumberland County. Troopers said he will be arraigned Monday.
