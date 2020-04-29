HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health on Tuesday released additional data on COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code. Local positive cases are as follows.
Northumberland County, 92 positive cases (Sunbury 41 cases, Milton 15, Shamokin 11, Mount Carmel 7, Northumberland 6, northern Northumberland County — Muncy 5)
Lycoming County, 58 positive cases (Williamsport 18, Jersey Shore 14)
Montour County, 47 positive cases (Danville 27)
Snyder County, 33 positive cases, 1 death (Selinsgrove 18)
Union County, 33 positive cases (Mifflinburg 9, Lewisburg 7)
Columbia County, 279 positive cases, 8 deaths (Berwick 154, Bloomsburg 62, Orangeville 30)
The state reported one nursing home facility in Northumberland County has a case, with four residents testing positive and two staff members. The only other county with a nursing facility listed is Lycoming with two. There two residents are positive and three staff members.
