HARRISBURG — Pa. Department of Health data showed 625 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Locally, four cases were added in Northumberland County and one in Lycoming.
Cases in Union (56), Snyder (39), Montour (50) and Columbia (346) counties remained level.
There are 5,373 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 108 new deaths. On additional death was reported in Lycoming County, where the death total is 16. Columbia (31), Northumberland (3), Snyder (1) and Union (1) remained level.
There are 595 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 357,804 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,158 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,563 cases among employees, for a total of 17,721 at 600 distinct facilities in 44 counties, the state reported. Of total deaths, 3,501 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,279 of total cases are in health care workers.
