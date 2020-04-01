LEWISBURG — A change in Lewisburg Area School District meal distribution was announced Wednesday.
The change followed an announcement by Gov. Tom Wolf that schools would be closed for an “indefinite period of time.”
Distribution sites remained the same, but distribution will be every other day. The district website said the change was made in order to minimize time the staff is in school buildings and shorten time with the public.
Meals will be distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Kelly Elementary School, Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School and the bus stop under the side awning at the former LAHS along Market Street, Lewisburg.
A “northern” delivery route will make stops at 11:35 a.m. (Timberhaven), 11:50 (Shelly Circle) and 12:30 p.m. (West Milton underpass).
The “southern” delivery route will make stops at 11:35 a.m. (Penn Commons), 11:50 (Second and St. Mary streets), noon (Essex Place) and 12:30 p.m. Winfield Baptist Church.
Two days worth of meals will be distributed Mondays and Wednesdays and one day of meals will be distributed Fridays.
The district’s Continuity of Education Plan began posting weekly learning activities last week. They included both hands-on activities and online projects in many subjects for the duration of the hiatus.
The district noted that students who may not have wireless internet service (wifi) at home may log on at three district sites. They included the parking lot between Linntown Intermediate School and the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School, the parking lot at the Pawling Athletic Complex and the teacher parking lot on the side of Lewisburg Area High School.
Users who may be having trouble logging on may submit questions to the LASD Technology Help Desk. The form first asks whether the user has turned the device off and on again. It then asks the user to include as much information about the issue they are having and include any link they are having trouble with.
Replies will be made via email.
