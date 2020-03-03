LEWISBURG — The first voting under election laws reformed by Act 77 will be on Primary Day, Tuesday, April 28.
It may be a learning experience for Union County registered voters and county officials alike.
Primary Day statewide will see the first voting where mail-in ballots will be accepted without any specific reason such as illness or being out of the area.
Gregg Katherman, Union County director of elections and voter registration, said there have been 220 applications submitted for mail-in ballots to date. On approval, they will be sent to the person requesting them.
Officials hoped the mail-in ballots would be finalized and printed in about three weeks then sent to voters. There have already been inquiries at the department office.
Voters will have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28 to get their ballot to the Union County Government Center, 155, N. 15th St., Lewisburg.
Katherman said mail-in ballots will not be accepted at polling places.
However, if a voter has not mailed their ballot or cannot get it to the government center in time and they have brought it to a polling place, they will be issued a provisional ballot. The only way they can vote will be via provisional ballot.
Tabulating absentee and mail-in ballots, once in, represented another challenge.
Current state law prohibits the department from opening mail-in ballots until polls close on Primary Election Day. Some counties are opting to not touch them until the Wednesday after Primary Election Day.
“We’ve talked about doing it Wednesday, because everybody is doing it Wednesday,” Katherman said. “If the law changes somewhere in between here (and there), if something happens and the legislature says you can open up these a week ahead of time and scan them into your system, that would be wonderful.”
Were that to happen, Katherman said all results would still be posted in the usual manner after the polls closed.
Katherman, and his staff, asked that voters stay patient if close races could be determined by mail-in and absentee ballots. If not counted until the next day, it is a step being taken in the interest of accuracy.
An even greater challenge could be presented in the general election when it is projected that as many as 30% of all votes cast could be via mail-in ballots.
Meantime, the department is clearing space for what could be a hefty number of mail-in ballots coming to department headquarters. Drywall was being put up this week by county employees in areas which will secured for mail-in ballot storage and counting.
