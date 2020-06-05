SELINSGROVE — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) called the the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody a tragedy.
“He should be alive today,” Keller said. “The people that did that to him need to be held accountable to the fullest extend of the law. It is just wrong.”
Demonstrations, violence and massive amounts of property damage have followed Floyd’s death in cities nationwide. Some states have deployed the National Guard to restore order while President Trump has suggested active Army troops be deployed.
“I think the president is trying to say we support people that want to peaceably have their voice heard, gather and have a protest and bring their grievances out,” Keller observed. “The problem we have is there are some people and organizations, Antifa, that are hijacking this situation to advance an agenda of their own which is not rooted in civil protest and getting to the bottom of the solution which is justice.”
Keller said Trump wants to ensure civil liberties such as gatherings, but wants them to be safe.
“When Antifa and groups like that are inciting this violence, that is drowning out the good work people are trying to say on behalf of people who have suffered some injustices.”
Keller said it was unlikely that domestic deployment of regular Army troops would erode respect people have for the military.
“The respect we have for the military and what they’ve done to ensure our rights and our rights to gather peaceably, I don’t see people losing respect for the military,” Keller said. “They are outstanding individuals.”
Keller noted he met with Preston Boop, Jeff Reber, Union County commissioners, and Rep. David Rowe (R-85) Thursday afternoon.
Topics included why Gov. Tom Wolf has not opened the county has not been opened up for business. Keller was confident that residents were thoughtful, intelligent and could open up business the right way under the green phase.
