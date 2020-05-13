MILTON — Concerns around the potential future impact of not raising taxes during the 2020-2021 school year were brought to the forefront during Tuesday’s Milton Area School District school board committee session.
Business Administrator Derrek Fink said during the meeting that a motion will appear on next week’s board meeting agenda to approve the final 2020-2021 budget, which does not include a tax increase.
The board in April approved a preliminary budget, which set expenses at $35.929 million, revenue at $34.67 million, and drew $1.259 million from the district’s $4 million fund balance.
In presenting the budget with not tax increase, Fink said the district at large has been “greatly impacted by COVID-19 and the subsequent economic downturn.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, board Vice President Kevin Fry noted that he annually voices concerns about raising taxes.
“As much as I’ve always fought for no increase… I do have concerns with no increase (this year),” he said. “I don’t want to see us get in a situation next year where we see a significant increase… or a loss of programs.”
Fink said he shares Fry’s concerns that a large increase may be necessary in future years. He also noted that the Act 1 index — the percentage in which the state permits districts to raise taxes by — decreases each year.
“In the next few years, we will be looking at some potentially lean times,” Fink said.
“I’m just scared, that’s all,” Fry said. “I’m scared for the future.”
The board members verbally agreed to place an item on the next meeting agenda to eliminate the tax penalty phase for 2020-2021.
Fink explained that each year, property owners receive a 2% discount for paying their taxes in July and August. In September in October, he said taxes must be paid at face value. In November and December, the rate for paying taxes is 10% of the face value.
It was indicated during the meeting that the discount and face value phases will each be extended by one month this year, eliminating the penalty phase.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said plans have been made for this year’s graduation activities, to take place June 4.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Keegan said a virtual ceremony will be held. Following the virtual ceremony, class members will “drive into your future” by participating in a drive around the high school athletic complex.
In addition, Keegan said the district is not ruling out the possibility of holding a traditional commencement ceremony by July 31, if conditions allow.
“I believe they will have a great celebration,” Keegan said. “I hope, in the end, everyone can celebrate. They can say ‘wow what a great job the Milton Area School District graduation committee did.’”
It was noted during the meeting that Director of Secondary Education Dr. Brian Ulmer will be resigning from his position.
Tuesday’s meeting was held via Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.