The Department of Health reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 positive cases in local counties:
Northumberland 77: (Sunbury 33, Northumberland 6, Milton 13, northern Northumberland County, Muncy, 5, Shamokin 10
Montour 47: Danville 26
Lycoming 42 (2 deaths): Williamsport 12, Jersey Shore 7
Snyder 30 (1 death): Selinsgrove 16
Union 29: Mifflinburg 8, Lewisburg 5
Columbia 225 (8 deaths): Bloomsburg 54, Berwick 125, Orangeville 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.