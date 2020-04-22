The Department of Health reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 positive cases in local counties:

Northumberland 77: (Sunbury 33, Northumberland 6, Milton 13, northern Northumberland County, Muncy, 5, Shamokin 10

Montour 47: Danville 26

Lycoming 42 (2 deaths): Williamsport 12, Jersey Shore 7

Snyder 30 (1 death): Selinsgrove 16

Union 29: Mifflinburg 8, Lewisburg 5

Columbia 225 (8 deaths): Bloomsburg 54, Berwick 125, Orangeville 24

