Restaurant owners concerned about business

MILTON — With few cars passing along Broadway on Tuesday morning in Milton, the owners of two restaurants located in the heart of the downtown business area expressed their concerns about the impact the coronavirus will have on their livelihoods.
"This is awful, mostly for my employees," Lisa Showers, the owner of Lisa's Milltown Deli, said as she stood behind the counter at her business. "I'm really worried about them. We have to cut the hours just to break even."
In keeping with orders handed down from Gov. Tom Wolf directed at all restaurants in Pennsylvania, Showers said her business is only open for take-outs and delivery.
"We are hoping to sell lots of gift certificates so people do come back when we are open (to customers)," she said.
Showers said her business has 32 employees.
"I want to try to keep everybody working," she said. "I was trying to stay open normal hours. That's not a great idea."
Showers will be cutting her hours of operation in response to the current business climate created as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
She noted that everything in the business is being sanitized regularly.
"We are trying to encourage people to pay by credit card so we can avoid cash changing hands," Showers said. "We are absolutely doing everything we can to keep everybody safe."
Just a few steps away along Broadway from Lisa's Milltown Deli, Original Italian Pizza owner Mario Bua said his business is being regularly sanitized.
As he pointed to the fact that few cars were traveling along Broadway Tuesday morning, Bua said his business is also currently limited to just take-out and delivery orders.
"We are going to get hurt," he said, adding that take-out and delivery orders account for about half of his business.
Bua noted that his business still has all of its regular menu items available for purchase.
"We are healthy," he said "We are fighting for (the customer). The customers have to trust their hearts. We will do this the right way, for safety. We are cleaning everything."
Bua also noted that his mother and brother live in Italy, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus.
While his family members in Italy are healthy, Bua said their movements have been restricted due to a nationwide lockdown.
"They can't even go out," Bua said. "If the cops get you out, you will get a ticket."
