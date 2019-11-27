Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
• 12:52 a.m. Oct. 29 along Spring House Road, Point Township.
Robert Coleman, 24, of 196 Spring House Road, has been charged with driving under the influence, violations concerning licenses, drivers required to be licensed, reckless driving, careless driving, duty of driver on approach of emergency vehicle and restraint systems. Police spotted Coleman driving a vehicle and realized his license was suspended. When an attempt was made to try to stop the vehicle, Coleman initially accelerated before sliding to a stop. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and refused blood testing.
DUI
• Midnight Aug. 18 at Route 44 and Potash Street, Delaware Township.
Lucas Nye, 44, of 104 E. Fourth St., Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, driving on roadways land for traffic and careless driving. After noticing a vehicle operated by Nye travel over the center line and fog line, troopers said he was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .107%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11.
DUI
• 11:56 a.m. Sept. 12 along Susquehanna Trail, Lewis Township.
Jesse Wertman, 52, of 206 E. Eighth St., Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), obedience to traffic control devices, driving on roadways land for traffic, driving vehicle at safe speed and careless driving. Police noticed a vehicle driven by Wertman cross the center and fog lines multiple times. When stopped, Wertman allegedly exhibited signs of intoxication and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .139%. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 18.
DUI
• 1:35 a.m. Sept. 7 along Route 147, West Chillisquaque Township.
Tammy Ulrich, 56, of 42 New Moon Ave., Montandon, has been charged with driving under the influence (five counts) and prohibited acts (two counts). The charges were filed after troopers said Ulrich was found to be involved in a one-vehicle crash. She was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .186% and her blood tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 8.
Simple assault
• 12:24 a.m. Nov. 19 at 290 Dogwood Lane, Northumberland
Brian Long, 44, of 290 Dogwood Lane, has been charged with simple assault and harassment. The charges were filed after Long allegedly threw Thao Long to the ground during an argument.
Theft
• Between 2:03 p.m. Sept. 12 and 2:03 p.m. Sept. 16 at Cole’s Hardware, 524 Point Township Drive, Point Township.
Carly Mordan, 24, of 211 S. 10th St., Sunbury, has been charged with theft. The charges were filed after police said Moran, employee of the store, admitted to taking $60 from a safe. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 18.
Unsworn falsification
• 12:50 p.m. June 12 at Kenny’s Sporting Goods, 162 Meadow Lane, Lewisburg.
Jeffry Thomas, 50, of 4001 Crossroads Drive, Lewisburg, has been charged with unsworn falsification. The charges were filed after police said Thomas checked on a firearm application that he had no prior convictions. According to police, he was convicted in 2013 of endangering welfare of child. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11.
Union County
Court of Common Pleas Michael T. Hudock, president judge Sentences
• Brittany R. Conklin, 23, of Port Jervis, N.Y. received two years probation for a guilty plea to conspiracy retail theft, take merchandise.
• Angel M. Delapaz, 19, of Lewisburg, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dustin Lockwood, 28, of Covington, received 48 hours to six months confinement for a guilty plea to first offense DUI high rate of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
• Richard L. Smith, 31, of Berwick, received two years probation for a guilty plea to retail theft take merchandise, a misdemeanor.
• Trey V. Smith, 21, of Middleburg, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Suspicious circumstance, 9:07 a.m., Market Street; injury accident, 10:12 a.m., Westbranch Highway; welfare check, 1:18 p.m., Matlack Avenue; MHMR, 6:43 p.m., St. Mary Street.
• Saturday: Traffic warning, 12:51 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 1:46 a.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 2:29 a.m., North Derr Drive; burglar alarm, 5:15 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 5:44 a.m., North Water and St. John streets; traffic warning, 6:16 a.m., Market Street; non-injury accident, 8:14 a.m., Monroe Avenue, East Buffalo Township; dipute, 9:54 a.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 11:51 a.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 1:49 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Supplee Mill Road; traffic arrest, 2:03 p.m., Westbranch Highway; 911 accidental call, 2:14 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; traffic warning, 5:06 p.m., Buffalo Road; assist police agency, 6:40 p.m., Quarry Road, Mifflinburg; false/check identification, 11:26 p.m., Market Street.
• Friday: Traffic warning, 7:3 a.m., Stein and Highfields lanes; traffic arrest, 7:44 a.m., Stein and Highfields lanes; traffic warning, 7:59 a.m., Stein and Highfields lanes; traffic arrest, 8:02 a.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic arrest, 8:11 a.m., Stein and Highfields lanes; traffic warning, 8:12 a.m., Market and Fourth streets; traffic arrest, 8:29 a.m., Stein and Highfields lanes; traffic arrest, 8:30 a.m., West Market Street school zone; burglar alarm, 8:36 a.m., South 14th Street, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 8:51 .am., South Eight at St. Louis streets; assist police agency, 8:58 a.m., East Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; parking complaint, 1:17 p.m., North Third Street; traffic arrest, 1:19 p.m., Westbranch Highway; information, 1:20 p.m., South 19th Street; be on the lookout, 2:39 p.m., State Police At Selinsgrove; non-injury accident, 2:50 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 4:16 p.m., North Water Street; traffic stop, 8:45 p.m., Campus Drive; family dispute, 9:20 p.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 9:55 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Stadium Boulevard.
• Thursday: Traffic warning, 7:56 a.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 8:50 a.m., North Derr Drive/Buffalo Road; parking complaint, 9:16 a.m., North Fifth Street; fraudulent identification, 10:17 a.m., St. Louis Street; dispute, 10:17 a.m., South Eighth Street; hit and run accident, 10:23 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 10:50 a.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 1:27 p.m., Stein and Highfields lanes; traffic warning, 2:24 p.m., Stein and Highfields lanes; repossession, 2:37 p.m., North Water Street; traffic stop, 4:35 p.m., North 10th and West Market streets; phone call request, 4:42 p.m., South Sixth Street; burglar alarm, 4:54 p.m., St. Mary Street; suspicious circumstance, 5:26 p.m., Country Road, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 9:09 p.m., Westbranch Highway; assist other agency, 11:36 p.m., St. Mary at St. Lawrence streets.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash (injury)
• 10:22 a.m. Sunday along Furnace Road, east of the intersection with Grove Road, Buffalo Township.
A 2009 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Cheyenne Gavason, 19, of Sunbury, was traveling west when it attempted to overtake another vehicle, went out of control, off the right side of the roadway, and struck a utility pole, troopers reported. Gavason was not belted, sustained a suspected minor injury and was released at the scene, it was noted. A child passenger was belted and was not injured. Gavason will be cited with operation following suspension of registration.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:15 a.m. Sunday along Col. John Kelly Road, west of Fenton Drive, Kelly Township.
Troopers said a 2013 Nissan Sentra driven by Joshua T. Caudle, 33, of Milton, was traveling west in the snow when it struck a utility pole. Caudle and a child passenger were belted. Troopers reported an unspecified injury to the child, age 7, of Milton, though the child was not transported by ambulance. Caudle will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Montour County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 9 a.m. Sunday along Washingtonville Road, east of West Diehl Road, Derry Township.
A 2002 Kia Spectra driven by David D. Rosenberger, 52, of Millville, was traveling west in snowy conditions when it left its lane, went into the eastbound lane and struck the right rear of a 2012 Ford Escape driven by Matthew M. Degbrina, 46, of Bloomsburg, troopers noted. No injuries were reported. Rosenberger will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:52 a.m. Sunday along Broadway Road, east of Kiln Road, Limestone Township.
A 2016 GMC Yukon driven by Harry A. Arsenyevictz, 39, of Bloomsburg, was traveling west in snowy conditions when the vehicle went out of control on a hill, onto the northern berm, then struck two trees, police noted. Arsenyevictz and his three passengers were belted and no injuries were reported.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:55 a.m. Sunday along White Hall Road, east of McCormick Road, Anthony Township.
Troopers said a 1993 Chevrolet Astro driven by Edward R. Notin, 82, of Orangeville, was traveling west in snowy conditions when the vehicle went out of control, onto the northern berm and struck a ditch. Notin was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 12:30 a.m. Nov. 18 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 217.6, Liberty Township.
An eastbound 2010 Ford Taurus driven by Sevon C. King, 19, of Danville, went off the roadway, up a slight embankment and over a guiderail, troopers noted. King was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Assault
• 5:55 p.m. Oct. 7 along Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township.
Troopers said Quadir Bundy, 19, of Philadelphia, struck a 26-year-old Allenwood man, a 44-year-old Sunbury man and a 22-year-old Sunbury man with a closed fist. He also allegedly threw a chair at one of the men.
