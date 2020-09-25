MIFFLINBURG — A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with a blue cab and white bed was stolen from a 63-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, both of Mifflinburg, around 7:33 a.m. Sept. 12 along Violet Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said the truck has Pa. registration YCF-4514. It has a damaged flood light on the front bumper and may be occupied by a male, approximately 20 years old with a husky/rottweiler mix dog.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police At Milton, 570-524-2662.
