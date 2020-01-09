LEWISBURG — A committee was recently formed to see that the Lewisburg Victorian Holiday Parade makes a comeback.
Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) executive director, said the core of the Victorian Holiday Parade Committee included many people associated with bringing the performance of “Matty” to the Campus Theatre in November.
Ruby stressed that things are still in the planning stage, but the group is shooting for the parade to be staged this year.
There was much to do in the meantime.
“We are gathering resources, we are gathering volunteers,” Ruby said. “We’re working with the borough to cross all those ‘T’s,’ and dot all those ‘I’s’ that have to be done.”
A PennDOT permit to use Market Street will be required, Ruby said, and they are working with the borough on that as well.
“In the meantime, we are proceeding as if it is going to happen,” she added. “Then we will see where we go from there.”
Costumed characters of the season, many created by Betty Cook of Lewisburg, were a big part of the parade since its founding. Ruby said the committee is doing whatever it can to retrieve what were a signature of the parade.
“Betty is the honorary chair of this committee, or I may say the official consultant of the Victorian Holiday Parade Committee,” Ruby noted. “She has been incredible working with us to come up with what costumes might be available as well as ideas of ones we may want to create or obtain.”
Long-time features included the banner used in previous parades, a tandem bicycle, a one-horse sleigh and other favorites which could be brought back. High school marching band participation was also being corralled.
Ruby added that they are looking at the entire holiday decor for Lewisburg and ultimately want to do more than has been done since the parade went on hiatus a few years ago.
“I had been approached over the last two years by numerous people who said, ‘why don’t you bring the parade back?’” Ruby said. “In just holding conversations we (had), and in talking to Betty we realized that we do have access to a lot of things used in previous parades,” Ruby said. “We decided we would pursue bringing this back with the (LDP) as the lead organization.”
Charles North, keeper of the Pineapple Inn, served as bell-ringer for many years and appeared ready to resume his role.
“I would be honored to welcome Christmas to Lewisburg,” he said. “I’m excited about the whole thing.”
Ruby added that sponsorships were available and that the LDP office could be called for more information. Visit www.lewisburgpa.com or call 570-523-1743.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.