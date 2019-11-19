MILTON — The snow has not yet started falling, but snowmen are already popping up across Milton.
Volunteers with the Milton Winterfest Committee met Monday afternoon along Broadway in Milton, where they started placing 20 new wooden snowmen in the community.
Brenda Reeder, a volunteer with the committee, said the snowmen were created in order to further decorate the downtown area for the festivities.
She credited Gerry Walters, a volunteer with the committee, with coming up with the idea to place wooden snowmen around borough. Walters is also involved with decorating Milton with wooden scarecrows for the Milton Harvest Festival.
Walters said it took her husband, Bill, three days to cut out the designs for the snowmen.
“That was four hours per day,” she noted.
Reeder said members of the committee then met to paint the snowmen.
Ann Woodling, a volunteer with the committee, was excited to be helping to place the snowmen along Broadway.
“This will add something to the downtown,” she said.
In addition to crafting the snowmen, Reeder said the committee raised funds to purchase 10 new snowflake lights which Milton Borough crews will be placing on street lights in the coming days.
Reeder said Milton’s decorations are aging and in need of being replaced.
According to Reeder, the new street light decorations cost $455 each.
“We did fundraising,” Reeder said, of the efforts to purchase the new decorations. “We did a fundraising bingo. That raised the majority of the money.”
Additional fundraisers will be held in 2020 to purchase more decorations.
A number of holiday activities are planned to be held Milton in December. Milton Winterfest Day is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7.
The day’s festivities will begin with Breakfast with St. Nicholas from 9 to 11 a.m. at the St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road, Milton.
Other activities will include a Winterfest Craft Show at the Milton Area High School and the Winterfest Sleigh Run at 2 p.m. on Bound Avenue.
The day’s festivities will be capped with the community tree lighting and arrival of Santa Claus, to be held at 6 p.m. in Lincoln Park. Children’s activities will follow at the Milton YMCA.
Other holiday events in Milton include:
• Santa house open, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21, in the lot next to the Coup Agency, Broadway, Milton.
• Milton elementary winter chorus concert, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the high school auditorium.
• Milton Historical Society open house, 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15 at the Cameron House, Route 405 south of Milton.
• Milton Area Community Band concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Mahoning Street, Milton.
• Milton Area High School band and chorus holiday concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in the high school auditorium.
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday in December.
• Christmas tree and Lego display, throughout the month at the Milton Public Library.
• Field Notes, by Evelyn Twitchell, on display throughout the month at the Milton Art Bank, Front Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.