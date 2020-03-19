BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University Forensics Team won the Collegiate Forensic Association's (CFA) 2019-20 Welch-Strine Cup Championship Sweepstakes Award at the CFA Beach Tournament, held March 6-7 in Ocean City, Md.
The award recognizes the Collegiate Forensic Association's most accomplished speech and debate team for the 2019-20 academic year. This is the first time BU has won the prestigious award since its inception in 2005.
The Welch-Strine Cup is named for two of the four founders of the Collegiate Forensic Association, Robert Welch, professor emeritus at Fitchburg (Mass.) State University and Harry C. Strine III, professor emeritus at Bloomsburg University. The late Clarence Johnson, professor emeritus of New Jersey Institute of Technology, and the late Warren Gasink, professor emeritus at East Stroudsburg University, were the other founders of CFA.
The Collegiate Forensic Association was founded in 1969 for the purpose of providing a forum for forensic competition to institutions with small budgets and has an educational focus. The results for the Welch-Strine Cup and "Year-Long" awards are calculated from the performances from the students' and universities' top four of seven CFA tournaments in 2019-20.
Noah Roux, of Watsontown, and Tasha Hill are also members of the BU Team who contributed to the Welch-Strine Cup, but did not participate in the CFA Beach Tournament.
Additionally, BU won the second place Sweepstakes Award out of eight schools at the CFA Beach Tournament.
