NEW COLUMBIA — The volunteer mask maker may soon achieve status akin to that of World War II’s “Rosie the Riveter.”
Masks, already in limited supply, became downright scarce once the evidence emerged that they could help mitigate COVID-19. Orders issued by health officials to “mask up” in public soon came through.
It was then that the sewing skills of volunteers from across the region were employed in what has become both a noble objective and potential life-saver.
Volunteer mask makers associated with Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lewisburg Lodge 96 have included Peggy Diehl of the New Columbia area. She said she started making masks from a kit offered by a Williamsport-area fabric store.
But Diehl’s work really began in earnest as it became obvious the need for masks was growing.
“I had a supply of fabric pieces from leftover projects,” Diehl said. “I never quite knew what to do with them, but they are really coming in handy now.”
Diehl’s mask stylings range from youth styles with images such as John Deere tractors and Snoopy playing soccer to luxurious masks with a black background, autumn leaves and owls.
“I used to be a Longaberger basket consultant,” Diehl added. “They also made fabric liners and napkins and things of that nature. We and our kids would get these fabric samples so they could feel the texture and see the quality of the fabric.”
Those samples were at first destined to be a quilt but she found they could be perfectly fashioned into masks.
“It is just a great feeling to know that things I could have gotten rid of and didn’t now are coming into use,” Diehl said. “I guess there was a reason I didn’t get rid of it.”
Jessica Ackley, an Odd Fellows member from Sunbury, has made so many masks she lost count at 115. She said more would soon be on the way.
Ackley acknowledged the homespun items were in demand.
They were not only being distributed at assisted living homes such as Country Comfort, New Columbia, but also at doctors offices and to individual medical patients. Local police departments have also received some of Ackley’s handiwork.
Ackely said elastic to keep the mask safely on a person’s face is also in such demand that it is hard to find. About 40 yards of elastic came from the Odd Fellows and she donated the rest along with fabric she used.
“It’s been really a family effort,” Ackley explained. “My son has been helping cut things out. My daughter has been helping sewing. We’ve been sanitizing.”
Ackley said she’s mostly used a pattern which fits the face better and lets in less air rather than a “three fold” pattern some have employed.
“They do take longer,” Ackely said. “But I’d rather take some more time and have people safer than the other version.”
Ackely concluded the health crisis was big, but the Odd Fellows were happy to meet community needs along the way.
Heather Robinson, founder of the Odd Fellows auxiliary known as the Oddziliary, remarked how mask making has been a common effort and an amazing journey.
Born with chronic asthma, Robinson said she has been at the family homestead for over a month rather than risking a setback by leaving the property. When not sewing or otherwise indoors, she is in the garden.
Robinson tested patterns with husband Scott Robinson, IOOF Lodge 96 warden. They concurred that the masks which did not fold the fabric fit better and there were no gaps by the ears.
Sites and people which have received masks from the team to date have also included RiverWoods Senior Living Community, Milton Developmental Services, cancer patients and others in need.
For more information about masks, the IOOF at 10491 River Road, New Columbia or the Oddziliary, call 570-541-3494.
