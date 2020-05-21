MILTON — With drive-thru graduation ceremonies and other new commencement traditions coming to fruition across the country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, one tradition which will remain in the Milton area is a baccalaureate service.
However, the service will be adapted to fit with the safety protocols in place in the face of the virus.
Jilline Bond, president of the Milton Ministerium, said a recorded baccalaureate service will be shown online at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 31. It will be broadcast via the Milton Area School District’s YouTube page and other social media channels.
The theme for the service will be Seed of Hope.
Bond said her husband, Revival Tabernacle Pastor James Bond, will deliver the keynote message during the service.
“Pastor Bond will do ministry time from his greenhouse,” Jilline said. “He videotaped the process of sewing, growing and reaping harvest.”
Several other area pastors will also make presentations during the service, which will include a prayer in Spanish.
“The Lord gave us this vision of let’s do this (service), let’s still have it,” Jilline said. “What we love about baccalaureate is it’s such a community service... That cannot be something we’re not going to have.
“We want to honor (graduates) and their walk with God, challenge them to know he is with them.”
She said the presentation will include a showing of photos of the graduating seniors.
“We are thankful to be part of a community that cares for our children and youth,” Jilline said. “The pastors of our Milton area have really been part of the children’s lives, most of them, since the time they were born, their baptism.
“We celebrate them,” she added. “We know that God’s hand is on their lives... Although many things have changed, one thing has not changed and that is the love of God. Our hope is in the Lord.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.