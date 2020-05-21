LEWISBURG — Seven floats used in the Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade were recently made available for sponsorship or sale.
Terry Burke, Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade committee president, said storage of the floats has become too problematic for the nonprofit committee to sustain. Options have been explored and it looks like storage will no longer be affordable.
“We’ve been fortunate to have the storage of the floats be free for the last few years,” Burke said. “We keep moving them from place to place to try to do this, but we are starting to run out of options.”
Burke said it was not like the floats weren’t needed or wanted, but it was financial decision which had to be made. Upwards of $7,000 could be saved and put into other aspects of the parade and gala such as bands or entertainment.
“Ideally we would like an organization or possible an individual to take on sponsorship of the float,” Burke said. “It really would just include storage and upkeep (or) keeping the float safe.”
Sponsors would be able to decorate or make slight alterations to the float to promote their organization. Sponsors would also get free entry into the annual parade on the last Saturday in June, a $500 value. Alterations, Burke said, should be in the spirit of the original design.
Outright sale would entitle the owner to do what they wish with the float. There would be no charge for parade entry.
Burke clarified that the committee was first seeking sponsorship and really wanted the floats in the parade. But if another community would take a float in good faith and use in in their parade they would be able to do so. Factoryville, for example, Christy Mathewson’s hometown, may be interested in the Christy Mathewson float.
Interested people may contact Burke at wyomingburke@hotmail.com or 267-760-3332. Inquiries may also be sent to ucveterans4thofjuly@gmail.com.
Floats for sponsorship with sale price:
• Christy Mathewson: The float honoring Bucknell’s Baseball Hall of Fame member was built on a hay wagon, which is wooden with a metal axle. It is in good condition overall and has good tires on it (16 feet, 6 inches long by 8 feet wide, 12 feet maximum height, 22 feet long including tongue with pintle hitch), $1,000.
• Chef Boyardee: The tribute float to an American icon and entrepreneur was built on a metal trailer frame with metal axles. The trailer was hand-built specifically for this float and is in good condition (12 feet, 6 inches long by 9 wide, 7 feet maximum height, 16 feet, 6 inches overall length with tongue), $1,000.
• Medal of Honor: The base of an airport luggage cart was repurposed with a frame built overtop of it. A 2 inch ball hitch was used. Trailer is in good condition with new tires. Float is in fair condition (10 feet long by 5 feet 6 inches wide, 14 feet long with tongue, 2 inch ball hitch), $300.
• Liberty Bell: Float was built of wood with metal wheels and axles. Trailer is in good condition with good tires (9 feet long by 4 feet wide 14 feet overall length with tongue), $300.
• Constitution: The base of this sailing ship float is a boat trailer (no title) with framework overtop. Framework and axle have some rust (20 feet long by 9 feet wide by 14 feet high, 25 feet overall length with 2 inch ball hitch), $500.
• Civil War: 25 feet length with tongue by 8 feet, 6 inches wide by 11 feet maximum height, $500.
• Korean War: 20 length with tongue by 9 feet tall by 8 feet, 3 inches wide. $500.
The parade was put on hiatus for 2020 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The committee is planning for a parade and related events for the last weekend in June, 2021.
