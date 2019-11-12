Meals on Wheels deliver more than food

LEWISBURG — Volunteers are the unquestioned “heart and soul” of the Meals on Wheels food program.
More than 60 volunteers serve about 90 meal recipients from Montandon to Mazeppa and the Warrior Run area to Winfield, said Cynthia Walker, Meals on Wheels coordinator.
The task starts from a kitchen and distribution point at RiverWoods Senior Living. Meals are readied for the drivers by 10:45 a.m. weekdays and distributed between 11 and noon along six routes.
Volunteers Pat and Keith Ringkamp started delivering about 18 months ago. They retired from professional careers in 2016 and 2013 respectively.
Pat was director of events at Bucknell University. Keith was a school psychologist in the Mifflinburg Area School District.
Both see volunteering for Meals on Wheels as a form of giving back to the community.
Or is it a form of paying it forward?
“We provide a service,” Keith said. “Maybe someday we’ll need it. It is something we would welcome.”
Pat concurred and said it keeps the both of them on their feet.
“It is nice just to meet with the people,” Keith noted. “One of our stops takes 20 minutes because she loves to talk. We see people over and over again so it is a chance to meet people with a good cause.”
Pat similarly noted that some recipients love to talk and they are just happy that they can be there for them now.
Meals on Wheels provides nutritious foods to seniors or persons homebound and unable to prepare their own.
The service falls under the mission of Albright Care Services and exists without government money.
Meals on Wheels locally is supported by the generosity of the public and private corporate donors such as Weis Food Markets. Geisinger Health Systems has also historically been a contributor.
If people cannot pay for their meals, they are subsidized.
Efforts put forth by volunteers are humbling, Walker said, especially when a volunteer calls on someone who needs help and would otherwise may be unaccounted for.
“We found somebody who had fallen,” Walker said. “She was down on the floor for two hours.”
In the same week, Walker said a man without family in the area had been found laid up in bed for more than three days.
The Meals on Wheels driver called Walker who summoned the man’s son who promptly drove from Lebanon, then took the man to a local emergency room.
“More times than not, there is nothing that happened,” Walker noted. “But when things happen, and that was two in one week, thankfully we arrived on the scene.”
Meals on Wheels has a popular, but unusual, fundraiser called the No Gala Gala. It is a request for funding as if there was to be an extravagant party.
“Invitations” to the No Gala Gala, printed in the style of a formal request, are currently being distributed. A donation equal to what a person would have spent on special shoes or a new dress is requested.
The card also has tongue-in-cheek recommendations including stay home, read a book or rent a movie.
Volunteers for Meals on Wheels are always needed. Call 570-522-1934 or email cynthia.walker@albrightcare.org for more information.
