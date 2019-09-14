WEST MILTON — Ham and bean soup makes its return once again to the Milton Harvest Festival.
This staple in the life of the congregation at United In Christ Lutheran Church has members hard at work in the process from beginning to end. Volunteers from the congregation donate ingredients and gather to prep and cook over three full days at the church. They come out early to set up the tent at the festival and still somehow find the energy to wheel and deal quart upon quart of soup throughout the day.
This annual flurry of ham and beans is a labor of love that engages dozens of volunteers from a congregation that averages about 75 in weekly worship attendance. In the end, the labor always proves fruitful as the sale regularly raises well over $1,000 each year.
This year, United In Christ hopes to keep the trend going. In the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas and the southeastern United States, this year’s proceeds will be donated to Lutheran Disaster Response, an agency of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America that uses 100% of donations received for on-the-ground relief and has already mobilized recovery efforts following Dorian. Visitors to the Harvest Festival Saturday, Sept. 21, are encouraged to stop by the United In Christ tent from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a bowl or quart of ham and bean soup.
United In Christ Lutheran Church is a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America located at 1875 Churches Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837. It is best known as one of the “twin churches on the hill” west of West Milton. For more information on the congregation, including worship times, past sermons, and recent newsletters, visit www.unitedinchristlutheran.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.