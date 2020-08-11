WATSONTOWN — Questions about a decal which has been added to vehicles in the Watsontown Police Department’s fleet led to a discussion during the Monday, Aug. 10, Watsontown Borough Council meeting about the coverage the department is providing to McEwensville Borough.
Council member Todd Moyer said he’s “very frustrated” a decal bearing the name McEwensville has been placed on Watsontown Police Department vehicles.
Since July 1, under an agreement approved by the councils in both municipalities, the Watsontown Police Department has been providing police coverage to McEwensville.
Under the terms of the agreement, McEwensville is paying Watsontown $8,190 for the service for one year, with both municipalities being able to opt out of the agreement by providing 30 days notice.
“I’m very frustrated their name is on our cars for the very little money we get and we have a 30-day out,” Moyer said. “When does it end?”
He expressed concern that the name McEwensville could be added to the department’s badges and letterhead.
Police Chief Rod Witherite said Monday’s meeting was the first he heard of the concern regarding the decals. He said the department was not legally obligated to add the name McEwensville to the vehicles.
“It leads to a lot less confusion,” he said. “If you do cover that area, you want it marked on the car.”
Later in the meeting, resident Dave Powell and council member Dennis Confer both asked Witherite why his monthly reporting system does not include how many hours officers spend in McEwensville.
Council Vice President Dan Folk said the time spent on incidents has never been provided as part of the department’s report. Mayor Russ McClintock said it’s not necessary for the department to report that information.
Resident Robert Brown told Powell and Confer they need to trust McClintock and Witherite’s abilities to lead the department.
Witherite reported during the meeting that Turbotville Borough has again requested information on having the Watsontown Police Department provide services in Turbotville. Witherite said he provided the municipality with a copy of the agreement signed between Watsontown and McEwensville.
Witherite also reported that Rick Faux will soon be retiring as an officer with the department. Testing for eight candidates who have applied to join the department is scheduled for Aug. 20.
Council approved donating proceeds from this year’s Watsontown Community Yard Sales to the police department’s Chief Carl Reed Christmas Fund.
The sales are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, with Watsontown Borough taking over holding the sales from the Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA).
It was noted that the fee residents pay to participate in the sales will be donated to the Christmas fund.
Council approved making the borough’s annual $8,000 contribution to the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett reported that he has applied for the borough to receive a $27,000 reimbursement rom the $8.2 million Northumberland County has received funding from the CARES Act.
Jarrett said the reimbursement would largely cover funds the borough expended to pay employees when they weren’t working due to the pandemic.
Monday’s meeting was held in a pavilion at the Watsontown Memorial Park so social distancing could be observed. Folk presided over the meeting in the absence of council President Greg Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.