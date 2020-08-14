TURBOTVILLE — Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. identified the 3-year-old boy who drowned Tuesday in an above-ground pool along Main Street.
Kiessling identified the boy as Clayton Lucas Eugene Hamilton. The boy was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon shortly after he was found floating in a pool along Main Street.
State Police at Milton said the boy’s mother and boyfriend were asleep when the toddler walked to a neighbor’s pool, attempting to retrieve water for a toy. The boy somehow got into the pool, where a neighbor found him. Attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful, troopers noted.
The deck to the pool was locked, troopers noted.
The boy was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, where he was pronounced dead.
Troopers have released no further information to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.