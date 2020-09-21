WATSONTOWN — Local businessman Andrew Keister, 43, of Lewisburg, was charged with felony burglary and criminal trespass and misdemeanor criminal mischief related to an incident early Sunday along South Main Street in Watsontown.
Watsontown police reported Keister entered the residence without permission, damaged property, fled, then returned to the property prior to the arrival of police. The alleged incident took place between midnight and 3 a.m. Sunday.
Keister was taken into custody and jailed in Northumberland County pending a preliminary arraignment.
Watsontown police were assisted by Buffalo Valley Regional police.
