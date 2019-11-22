Saturday, Nov. 23
• Sunbury history discussion by John Moore, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Market House, 434 Market St., Sunbury.
• Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crossroads Nazarene Church, Routes 45 and 147, Montandon. 570-473-1724.
• Carol’s Crusaders Relay For Life Team holiday craft and vendor show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 Queen St., Northumberland. 570-486-9409 or kmcarey@yahoo.com.
• Hunters’ Blessing, 10 a.m., White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 527 White Deer Baptist Church Road, Allenwood.
• McEwensville Garden Club 44th annual Holiday Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., community hall, Main Street, McEwensville.
• National Espresso Day, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 5 p.m., third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
• Haddock dinner, 3 to 7 p.m., Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, Washingtonville. ($)
Sunday, Nov. 24
• McEwensville Garden Club 44th annual Holiday Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., community hall, Main Street, McEwensville.
• Nittany Greyhounds Meet and Greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Petco, 40 Colonnade Way, State College. www.nittanygreys.org.
• Country Craft Prize Bingo, doors open at 1 p.m., early bird at 1:45, Carriage Corner Restaurant, Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg. Benefits the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum. 560-966-1355. ($)
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 5 p.m., third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
Monday, Nov. 25
• Sunbury Area Democratic Committee meeting, 7 p.m., Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 a.m. to noon, Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
• Clinton Central Model Railroad club open house, 5 to 8 p.m., 15 Logan Ave., Castanea.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
• Blood sugar screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA Center, Mifflinburg.
Thursday, Nov. 28
• No-cost turkey dinner, noon at the First Presbyterian Church, Walnut Street, Milton. 570-742-4491.
Saturday, Nov. 30
• Santa House open, 9 to 11 a.m., Broadway, Milton.
• Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Turbotville Community Hall, Church Street, Turbotville.
• Second annual Winter Festival by Giving The Gift of Sight, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Buffano Mennonite Church Hall, 4445 Hoffa Mill Road, Lewisburg. 570-492-0266 or givemoresight@gmail.com.
• “Peter Pan,” doors open at 12:30 p.m., performance starts at 1, Elias Center for the Performing Arts, South Fifth Street and Quarry Road, Mifflinburg. www.mifflinburgpa.com. ($)
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 5 p.m., third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
• Kettle Cook, 10:30 a.m. at Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren, off Route 45, 1.5 miles west of Mifflinburg. (D)
