LEWISBURG — The impact of COVID-19 will soon work its way into school district policies.
Lewisburg Area School District directors tabled revisions of a parent-student handbook for 2020-21. They planned to revisit items such as student absence policies during what could be a time of continued coronavirus exposure.
Director Erin Jablonski suggested tabling the handbook project in view of information relating to the pandemic expected to come out soon.
“In the handbooks we have now, it says if your child has a fever in the last 24 to 48 hours, keep them home,” Jablonski observed. “But with the guidance that just came out from the CDC the kids are supposed to be fever-free for three days before returning.”
Jabklonski said new guidance for schools and child care facilities was coming out daily and should be considered for inclusion.
“Also with respect to absences, we don’t have the policy language necessary that would go along with the type of extended absence which would be needed if a kid tested positive,” Jablonski said. “We might want to consider building some of that in.”
The board agreed to allow time, possibly through July, for revisions. Principals dialed in concurred that a delay for revision would be beneficial.
Superintendent Dr. Steven C. Skalka told directors and administrators at the Zoom meeting that an administrative team will meet Monday morning. They planned to begin looking over scenarios for the 2020-21 school year.
Conditions were constantly changing, Skalka said, and new challenges were being encountered all the time.
“We’re trying to not get ahead of ourselves,” Skalka said. “Yet we know we have to start planning for different scenarios.”
Skalka praised teachers for keeping track of students during the shutdown. He said counselors and teachers were checking in on students to see that they are OK even though some students were not doing all the work.
Food service was among the many challenges the district faced as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded.
Kevin Oswald, food service director, said nearly 30,000 meals have been served to families in need since the shutdown began. Staff, teachers and LASD police received praise as Oswald made a presentation to the board. He noted a greater need for meals during the shutdown than anyone realized.
Distribution of breakfasts and lunches will continue through Friday, May 29.
Oswald noted that the shutdown came at possibly the most challenging time for the service. Typically, its revenue spikes in mid-March and USDA food products arrive, which allows some of the annual deficit for the service to be erased. He added that food service was striving to use existing stock.
To date, the food service was running a $29,000 deficit.
Oswald echoed uncertainty about traditional school returning in the fall. He said staffing could be a problem because in spite of high unemployment, portions of the workforce are getting more money through unemployment compensation than for working.
Crash bars costing a total of $12,273 were approved for three district playgrounds. They will prevent unauthorized entry but allow quick exit for students and teachers if such action is necessary due to an emergency. Skalka noted the idea came out of a school safety work group.
Skalka also noted that the Bucknell Pan-Hellenic organization contributed $1,400 for food services.
School directors offered praise to teachers who probably never considered their careers and work would be disrupted by a pandemic. Director Cory Heath added that he was on a Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) call earlier in the day which indicated the amount of education support coming in the next state budget was truly unknown. He said the uncertainty made prudent budget decisions important.
A parent at the online meeting asked the board to hold off on making changes to the class rank policy. It was unfair to their son, a high school junior, if it was changed as he was applying for colleges. Jordan Fetzer, director and board president, said the policy was still under review by the policy committee.
