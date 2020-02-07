Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentence
• Deanna M. Brunner, 32, of East Stroudsburg, received six to 23 months confinement and two years probation for a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking movable property. Felony counts of receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking movable property and receiving stolen property were dismissed.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Summary allegations of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor and criminal mischief damage property filed against Thomas Aquinas Gilday, 19, of Chevy Chase, Md., were dismissed.
• Nancy L. Buck, date of birth not given, of Chester Springs, was guilty of park in a permit-only parking lot without a permit.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Prelminary hearings
Defendants who waived or had hearings held for court are next due April 27 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Samy M. Alshammari, 36, of Williamsport, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on two misdemeanor counts of DUI and a summary charge of careless driving.
• Rose Therese Samples, 25, of Middleburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of bad checks.
• Linda Ann Neidig, 40, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony charges of aggravated assault and strangulation, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and summary counts of harassment and criminal mischief.
Northumberland County
State Police At Stonington DUI/drug possession
• 12:18 a.m. Sunday in the 9800 block of Route 147, Upper Augusta Township.
A 2010 Jeep Commander was stopped for an alleged violation and an investigation revealed Logan Shaffer, 23, of Dalmatia, to be under the influence of drugs and in possession of a small amount of marijuana, troopers reported.
DUI
• 6:03 p.m. Saturday at 1306 Route 61, Upper Augusta Township.
A 42-year-old Mount Carmel man was suspected of being under the influence when he crashed his vehicle. Charges are pending toxicology reports.
DUI
• 8:02 p.m. Jan. 31 along Hunter and Race streets, Coal Township.
Mark McDowell, 52, of Sunbury, was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop, troopers reported. He was then jailed in Northumberland County due to a warrant, it was noted.
Prohibited offensive weapons
• 3:35 p.m. Tuesday along Upper and Point Breeze roads, East Cameron Township.
Troopers responded to a report of a red Chevrolet pickup scattering rubbish. Suspects were located, one of whom was allegedly found in possession of brass knuckles. Andrew White, 35, of Coal Township and Brandy Sturtz, of Baltimore, Md., were arrested.
Theft
• 9:07 p.m. Jan. 29 at 1085 Woodland Drive, Upper Augusta Township.
Two mountain bikes — a Cannondale, black in color, and a silver Mongoose — went missing from the residence of Scott Snyder, 57, of Sunbury, troopers said.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
• 2:44 a.m. Sunday along Route 35, east of Route 104, Perry Township.
A 1999 Ford Ranger driven by William E. Kerstetter, 35, of Selinsgrove, was traveling west when it left the roadway, struck a road sign and utility pole, troopers reported. Kerstetter was not injured. Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, troopers reported, and Kerstetter was charged with DUI and related offenses.
Burglary
• Between July 1 and Jan. 3 at 57 McNess Road, Union Township.
Troopers said Michael Oldt entered the residence of James Gelnett, 58, of Port Trevorton, and took firearms and tools. Two of the guns were recovered at Stuck Ridge Guns. Oldt was arrested and jailed in Snyder County, troopers said. Stolen items included a generator valued at $1,600, grease gun valued at $350, propane heater valued at $250, .22-caliber Mossburg, 22-gauge shotgun, Glock 21 handgun valued at $400, Judge 410 Taurus handgun valued at $450 and a Jaguar Beretta handgun valued at $350.
Burglary
• Jan. 13 to Feb. 3 at 353 Kuster Road, Penn Township.
A 12-gauge shotgun valued at $200 and a .357 Colt Trooper valued at $300 were taken from the residence of Donna Digan, 61, of Selinsgrove, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Bad checks
• 7:21 a.m. Dec. 4 at Murray Motors, Monroe Township.
Jennifer Koppen, 51, of Milton, allegedly issued a bad check.
Criminal mischief
• 1 a.m. Monday at 80 Old Colony Road, Penn Township.
Someone egged the home and mailbox of Margaret Goff, 81, of Selinsgrove, and spray painted graffiti on the driveway, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 6:26 p.m. Tuesday along West Fourth and Walnut streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2002 Chevrolet for alleged equipment violations when it was determined Emily Alexander was driving under the influence, it was noted. Charges are pending.
Dissemination intimate image
• 3:57 p.m. Jan. 14 along Wallis Run Road, Plunketts Creek Township.
Amber Bachle, 31, of Williamsport, allegedly sent sexually explicit images to a 48-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, both of Williamsport.
Fleeing/eluding
• 4:13 p.m. Friday along Race and West Fourth streets, Williamsport.
Troopers said a pursuit involving a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 ended at Route 15 and I-80 in Union County, where two occupants were taken into custody and the driver, Jahir Drummond, 21, of Philadelphia, was charged with felony fleeing, recklessly endangering another person and related summary offenses.
Harassment
• 4:53 p.m. Saturday at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township.
A 25-year-old Linden man allegedly shoved a 22-year-old Linden woman.
Harassment
• 2:20 p.m. Monday along Cleman Hollow Road, Franklin Township.
An argument between husband and wife turned physical, troopers noted. A 29-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, both of Unityville, were cited.
Drug possession
• 7:58 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of High Street, Williamsport.
Dennis Gunsallus, 41, of Montoursville, was charged after allegedly being found with controlled substances during a traffic stop. Gunsallus was a passenger in the 2001 Toyota Corolla.
Theft by deception
• Between Nov. 4-28 at 300 Leader Drive, Loyalsock Township.
Someone allegedly withdrew somewhere between $281 and $1,200 from an ATM card belonging to James Buck, 84, of Montgomery, while Buck was at a nursing home. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft by deception
• 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at 295 Hiller Road, Fairfield Township.
Troopers said Richard Tebbs, 70, of Montoursville, was contacted by a fraudulent computer protection service, at which time he sent $7,000 via FedEx t San Gabriel, Calif. FedEx recognized the scam and retained the money to be returned, troopers noted.
Drug possession
• 12:47 p.m. Sunday at 2815 Old Montoursville Road, Loyalsock Township.
Jennifer Allis, 43, of Jersey Shore, was allegedly found in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia.
Criminal mischief
• Between 3:30 and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 3 along Laidecker Road, Moreland Township.
Someone drove an unknown vehicle onto the property of a 45-year-old Muncy man and damaged a water pump, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Found property
• Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 15 at 241 Back St., Lot 24, Upper Fairfield Township.
A metallic spoon with white residue and clear plastic baggies were found. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
A black
Found property
• Between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 814 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A $100 bill was found and was later determined to be counterfeit. Secret Service was contacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.