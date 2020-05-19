MILTON — A juvenile will be charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit Monday evening.
Emergency services radio communications indicated the pursuit started at around 7 p.m. in the Lewisburg area, before coming to an end a short time later along Route 405 in Northumberland County, south of the Lewisburg river bridge.
"The incident was unauthorized use of a motor vehicle," Pennsylvania State Police Tpr. Mark Reasner wrote in an email to The Standard-Journal. "A juvenile was taken into custody and charges to be filed."
No further details on the incident have been released.
