MILTON — The rain certainly did not damper the Halloween spirit of hundreds of folks that came out for the Trail of Treats Saturday afternoon at the Milton State Park.
The Trail of Treats, an event sponsored by the Milton Police Department, was created to be a family friendly environment where families can safely “trick or treat.”
Approximately 21 community partners participated in the event by hosting a booth along the Trail of Treats. All booths provided candy and some provided face paintings, games for children to play, and other souvenirs.
This is the third year for the Trail of Treats.
“When we first started, this was part of a community outreach project to promote positive interactions between the police department and the community,” said Curt Zettlemoyer, chief of Police, Milton. “It is also a great way to showcase the beauty of the island.”
Each year the event has grown. In addition to having more booths, this year they added selfie stations, which proved to be very popular. Participants enjoyed having Halloween backgrounds to take photos in front of. Also, instead of handing out pamphlets with safety tips this year, the department has gone environmentally friendly and created a QR code that can be scanned with a smart phone and read from there.
The event is formed by the Trail of Treats committee, which is made up of community leaders, Milton Borough, and the Milton Area School District.
“This event would not be possible without the generous donations of community members”, said Zettlemoyer. “Also, a special thanks goes to the DCNR for allowing us to use their park.”
The committee has already begun planning next year’s event. It will take place on Oct. 24. Details about the event can be found on the Milton Police Department’s Facebook page closer to the time.
