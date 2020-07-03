PENNS CREEK — Troopers from Selinsgrove reported a 45-year-old Mifflinburg man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and found in possession of a “large amount” of methampetamine.
A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Thomas Ward, 45, of Mifflinburg, was stopped, at which time Ward was suspected of DUI. Troopers said drug paraphernalia and a large amount of methamphetamine was located int the truck.
Ward was jailed in Snyder County in lieu of $10,000 bail, it was noted.
