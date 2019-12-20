WATSONTOWN — The cafeteria of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit’s (CSIU) Watsontown center was filled with smiles and laughter Wednesday morning as more than 40 students received early Christmas gifts.
Mary Keefer, a member of the GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton, presented 43 Head Start and Early Intervention students with gift bags, assembled by club members.
Linda Saxton, an Early Intervention teaching assistant, said this marked the sixth year club members delivered the gifts to the students.
Keefer said she sewed the bags the gift items were placed in.
“We take material, cut it and I sew all the bags, put the strings on,” she explained.
Keefer said each bag contained a story book, coloring book, crayons, toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, a comb, snack crackers and a candy cane.
“It’s an outreach for the woman’s club,” Keefer said. “I enjoy doing it and delivering (the bags) to the kids.”
As each child received their bag from Keefer, they said “thank you” for the gift.
Each year the gift bags are delivered, Saxton said she can tell how much they mean to the students who receive them.
“We are very appreciative,” she said. “For (the children) to just get something, it’s very meaningful to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.