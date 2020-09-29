SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Seton Hall University recently announced its spring dean's list.
To be named to the list, undergraduate students must complete all courses with a GPA of 3.4, and no grades lower than a C.
Local students named to the list include:
• Sarah Bond of Lewisburg
• Grace Mcbride of Lewisburg
• Dakota Reinard of Penns Creek
