HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported an additional 1,027 cases of COVID-19 while local confirmed cases rose by eight over six counties.
Confirmed cases rose by three in Columbia and Lycoming counties, and one each in Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties. One case was removed from Union County's tally.
The statewide total is now 102,765 cases. One new death was reported, that in Montour County. No other local counties reported new deaths.
There are 7,038 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide, an increase of 20 new deaths reported.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 139 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 168 new cases.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 332 cases (11 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 252 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 411 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 101 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 78 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 70 cases (2 deaths)
Cases by ZIP code:
• Northumberland County (Sunbury, 146; Milton, 34; Northumberland 26; Shamokin, 23; Herndon, 20; Muncy area 19; Mount Carmel, 16; Watsontown, 15; Coal Township, 15; Dalmatia, 7)
• Lycoming County (Jersey Shore, 106; Williamsport, 82; Muncy area, 19; South Williamsport, 10; Hughesville, 8)
• Columbia County (Berwick, 191; Bloomsburg, 116; Orangeville, 59; Catawissa, 18; Benton 10; Millville, 8; Elysburg, 5)
• Union County (Lewisburg, 56; Mifflinburg, 17; New Columbia, 11; Winfield, 9)
• Montour County (Danville, 58)
• Snyder County (Selinsgrove, 33; Middleburg, 7; McClure, 11; Winfield, 9; Mount Pleasant Mills, 5)
