National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 7 4 .636 _

Miami 2 1 .667 1

Washington 3 4 .429 2

Philadelphia 1 3 .250 2½

New York 4 7 .364 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 8 2 .800 _

Cincinnati 5 5 .500 3

Milwaukee 3 4 .429 3½

St. Louis 2 3 .400 3½

Pittsburgh 2 8 .200 6

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 7 2 .778 _

Los Angeles 7 4 .636 1

San Diego 7 4 .636 1

San Francisco 5 6 .455 3

Arizona 3 7 .300 4½

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4

Colorado 7, San Francisco 6

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

T0day’s Games

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (López 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 8 1 .889 _

Baltimore 5 3 .625 2½

Toronto 3 4 .429 4

Tampa Bay 4 6 .400 4½

Boston 3 7 .300 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 8 2 .800 _

Chicago 6 4 .600 2

Detroit 5 5 .500 3

Cleveland 5 6 .455 3½

Kansas City 3 8 .273 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 6 4 .600 _

Houston 5 4 .556 ½

Texas 3 5 .375 2

Seattle 4 7 .364 2½

Los Angeles 3 7 .300 3

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4

Oakland 11, Seattle 1

Today’s Games

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (López 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

