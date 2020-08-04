National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 7 4 .636 _
Miami 2 1 .667 1
Washington 3 4 .429 2
Philadelphia 1 3 .250 2½
New York 4 7 .364 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 8 2 .800 _
Cincinnati 5 5 .500 3
Milwaukee 3 4 .429 3½
St. Louis 2 3 .400 3½
Pittsburgh 2 8 .200 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 7 2 .778 _
Los Angeles 7 4 .636 1
San Diego 7 4 .636 1
San Francisco 5 6 .455 3
Arizona 3 7 .300 4½
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4
Colorado 7, San Francisco 6
Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
T0day’s Games
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (López 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 0-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 8 1 .889 _
Baltimore 5 3 .625 2½
Toronto 3 4 .429 4
Tampa Bay 4 6 .400 4½
Boston 3 7 .300 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 2 .800 _
Chicago 6 4 .600 2
Detroit 5 5 .500 3
Cleveland 5 6 .455 3½
Kansas City 3 8 .273 5½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 6 4 .600 _
Houston 5 4 .556 ½
Texas 3 5 .375 2
Seattle 4 7 .364 2½
Los Angeles 3 7 .300 3
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3
Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4
Oakland 11, Seattle 1
Today’s Games
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (López 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Javier 0-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.